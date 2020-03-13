BlueRibbon Software to roll out jackpot marketing solution with Soft2Bet

Malta-based B2B marketing solutions provider BlueRibbon Software has signed a deal to supply its jackpot marketing platform to multi-brand casino and sports betting operator Soft2Bet.

Soft2Bet will utilise BlueRibbon’s player engagement solution across its digital assets, which include B2C brands Nomini, Rabona, Campo Bet, Casinia and Malina Casino, to create bespoke jackpots to drive player acquisition, engagement and retention.

“Soft2Bet is an emerging leader in the online gambling industry and we at BlueRibbon are exceptionally excited to be partnering with such an industry mover and shaker,” said BlueRibbon Software co-founder and chief marketing officer Dan Fischer.

“With product agnostic, real-time gamification tools, our Player Engagement Platform is geared up to enhance Soft2Bet’s player loyalty and brand differentiation while boosting their ability to incentivise players across regulated jurisdictions.”

Soft2Bet head of casino Teodora Breskovska-Hall commented: “The deal with BlueRibbon is bringing Soft2Bet to a new level in terms of rewarding customer activity. Our long-term strategy for our brands incorporates not only stunning designs but also unique user experience with innovative and interesting mechanics for user rewards and instant gratification to enhance the truly amazing overall atmosphere we have already created.

“The jackpots powered by BlueRibbon are an integral part of this and I am looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”