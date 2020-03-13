GI Games Integrations: Playtech, Quickspin, Habanero and more

This week’s platform integrations involve the likes of Playtech, Quickspin, Salsa Technology, Habanero, Spearhead Studios, Groove Gaming, Highlight Games, Hacksaw Gaming, Red Rake Gaming and Pragmatic Play.

Playtech

Playtech has rolled out more than 100 of its games across Soft2Bet’s B2C brands, which include Nomini and Rabona.

The integration includes a range of games from Playtech’s extensive portfolio, including slots, table and jackpot games.

“We’re extremely excited with this partnership,” said Soft2Bet head of casino Teodora Breskovska. “The deal with Playtech gives us access to more than 100 premium quality slot games – all of which are top performers in our key markets.

“The offering contains some of the most popular jackpot titles in the industry including the Age of Gods and DC Jackpot series, and many others worth hundreds of thousands in prize money. Our customers will be thrilled to access these huge prizes which will, without a doubt, add even more value to our already premium offering.”

Playtech director of casino James Frendo commented: “We’re very pleased to be working with Soft2Bet to bring some of the most popular casino games to brand-new audiences. Creating an unrivalled range of diverse, innovative content is a core part of Playtech’s business vision.

“With a carefully selected mix of branded titles, original content and games supported by major jackpots, we’re confident we can help Soft2Bet deliver an even richer, more varied experience for their players.”

Quickspin / SkillOnNet

Playtech-owned Quickspin has launched its portfolio of games with iGaming platform provider SkillOnNet.

Operators powered by the SkillOnNet platform, including PlayOJO, AhtiGames and LuckyVegas, now have access to Quickspin titles such as Sakura Fortune, Big Bad Wolf and Easter Emeralds, along with new releases Sticky Bandits: Wild Return and Golden Glyph.

“We have curated one of the largest game portfolios in the industry which will now be strengthened with the addition of Quickspin and their awesome games,” said SkillOnNet sales and marketing director Michael Golembo. “Quickspin is renowned for creating chart-topping slots that deliver a thrilling and exciting player experience and we are delighted to be able to offer them to our operator partners and their players.”

Quickspin chief commercial officer Paul Myatt said: “SkillOnNet powers some of the most popular online casino brands in the world and we are thrilled to be able to offer our games to their players. Our games combine stunning graphics and illustrations with smart math to deliver a market-leading player experience that has seen our slots top charts at casinos in Europe and beyond.

“We believe they will be just as popular with SkillOnNet’s operator partners and, more importantly, their discerning players.”

Salsa Technology

Salsa Technology has significantly expanded its Game Aggregator Platform (GAP) with three integration deals this week with Playson, Spadegaming and Zeusplay.

The first deal sees Playson titles including Solar Queen, Rome: Caesar’s Glor, and Sunny Fruits: Hold & Win added to GAP.

“We’re very excited to be going live with a highly-regarded platform such as Salsa Technology,” said Playson head of account management Michael Tadross. “The company’s strong presence in the Latin American region presents a valuable opportunity for us to distribute our content to an ever-growing fanbase.”

Salsa Technology global business development manager Victor Arias said: “Playson’s casino titles are proven winners with players and the portfolio will be a welcome addition to our GAP.”

The second integration with Asian-facing supplier Spadegaming gives the company access to a portfolio of more than 70 games, including its most popular title Heroes – Rise of the Legend.

“Spadegaming specialises in creating engaging content which features a perfect blend of global cultures and elements,” continued Arias. “These new titles are sure to prove very popular with our customers.”

Spadegaming sales executive Dimitrios Malegkos said: “We are more than happy that our games are going live on Salsa’s Technology GAP Platform. We strongly believe that our special themed content would be a great addition to Salsa’s Technology global platform.

“We are excited that our games are to be introduced in the LatAm market by such an experienced iGaming player.”

Salsa Technology’s third integration of the week is with Zeusplay, developer of games including Trojan Horse – Tiny Heroes, Wild Charger and upcoming release Arabian Dreams.

“Zeusplay is passionate about casino games and its library of titles will sit perfectly on our Game Aggregator Platform,” said Arias. “These new games will increase our cross-selling capability and contribute to our business growth”

Zeusplay CEO Anthony Zlatanos added: “The expansion of our market opportunities in Latin America with Salsa Technology, is a fact. This elite partnership aligns with our strategic vision to outgrow ourselves and expand globally. Their Game Aggregator Platform allowed us a friction-less integration and we are looking forward to attracting even more enthusiastic players.”

Cont.