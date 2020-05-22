Caesars Entertainment prepares to reopen Las Vegas casinos

Casino operator Caesars Entertainment is preparing for the resumption of gaming and hospitality operations at a number of its venues in Las Vegas.

The company will first open Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas when allowed to do so in compliance with the directives of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board and public health authorities.

Harrah's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and the gaming floor at LINQ will be the next properties in Las Vegas to reopen, although this will be based on customer demand.

Both Caesars Palace and Flamingo will offer lodging, dining options and access to outdoor pools, as well as slot machines and table games, in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidelines.

In addition, Caesars anticipates that several retail and dining outlets along the LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen.

“Reopening Las Vegas in a phased approach will be a significant milestone for Caesars Entertainment as the country continues to emerge from this necessary closure period,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio. “We are excited to welcome guests and our employees back to our properties. We are grateful for the efforts of those on the front lines addressing this public health emergency.

“We are hopeful that the country's continued progress in addressing COVID-19 and business conditions will allow us to reopen more of our properties and bring back more of our colleagues as it is appropriate to do so.”

The company added that some offerings, including live entertainment, bars, spas, buffets and valet parking will not be resuming immediately. However, when these amenities are restored, they will be operated in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidelines.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NSQ:CZR) closed up 0.78 per cent at $11.01 per share in New York Thursday.