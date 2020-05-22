This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Red Rake Gaming launches new progressive tournament feature

22nd May 2020 7:14 am GMT
Spanish online casino games supplier Red Rake Gaming has rolled out a new progressive real-time tournament feature.

The new feature allows Red Rake clients to set up progressive slot tournaments across the supplier’s full range of titles, giving players the chance to turn their spins into prizes.

“We are pleased to offer our tournament tool to the market where we have created unique functionality that allows our partners to create customizable tournaments on Red Rake content and enhance the overall player experience in line with our partners marketing goals,” said Red Rake Gaming Malta managing director Nick Barr. 

“There has been a growing demand for Red Rake’s gamification tool where we are offering unique functionality to further enhance Red Rake’s content offering. We are very pleased with the results from the pre-release and looking forward to seeing the results across the Red Rake network.” 

