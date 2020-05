This week has seen new games released by the likes of Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming, 4ThePlayer, Play’n GO, Betsoft Gaming, WeAreCasino, iSoftBet, Blueprint Gaming, Pragmatic Play and Yggdrasil.

Playtech’s Wild West Wilds

Playtech-owned studio Vikings has released its latest slot game, Wild West Wilds.

The game’s features include pistol scatters triggering re-spins with sticky wilds and increased spin multipliers, while Sheriff’s stars turn to sticky wilds on re-spins and the Wild West duel offers amazing potential for respin streaks [...]