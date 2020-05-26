New Jersey player wins record payout from Golden Nugget online casino

Golden Nugget’s online casino has made its biggest online payout to date after a New Jersey player won $1m on SG Digital’s Pillars of Asgard slot.

The win marks the largest online non-progressive slot win in the US since the regulation of the online casino market in New Jersey in 2012.

The player, from Bridgeton, played for around an hour when he hit the bonus feature beginning with 23 free spins, with the retrigger going up to 55 free spins and the multiplier increasing until it hit 25,000.

Developed by SG Digital’s NextGen Gaming, the Norse mythology-themed Pillars of Asgard was launched last month into the US market, and offers 1m ways to win.

“As the Billion Dollar Buyer, I am thrilled to hear that one of our loyal online casino patrons has become an instant Million Dollar Winner in one life changing spin,” said Golden Nugget CEO and owner Tilman Fertitta. “I look forward to congratulating him personally.”

GoldenNuggetCasino.com, already the online casino market leader in the state, added that it has experienced a 60 per cent surge in players following the temporary closure of Atlantic City casinos as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.