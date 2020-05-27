This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Stakelogic rolls out slot portfolio with GVC brands

27th May 2020 8:51 am GMT
Malta-based game development studio Stakelogic has signed a new deal to distribute its portfolio of games to leading operator GVC Holdings.

Stakelogic will provide GVC brands, including bwin, PartyPoker, PartyCasino, Sportingbet, Ladbrokes and Coral, with popular titles such as Book of Adventure, Book of Cleopatra, Gods of Death, Random 4 Runner deluxe, and Simply Wild deluxe.

The integration also includes a range of the supplier’s branded slots, including The Expendables Megaways and Rambo.

“Our slots are in high demand and we are delighted to have partnered with such an industry giant to make them available to its players,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “GVC operates some of the largest online casino and sports betting brands in the world and we are certain its players will be entertained and amazed by our games.

“From design and sound to gameplay and features, each slot has been developed to deliver big thrills and even bigger wins.”

GVC director of commercial management Obdulio Bacarese commented: “From classic slots to games themed around huge entertainment franchises, Stakelogic provides a varied and quality portfolio of slots that make for a great addition to our current content offering.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading up 2.81 per cent at 832.80 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

