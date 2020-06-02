Skyrocket Entertainment joins Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme

London-based branded content developer Skyrocket Entertainment has become the latest supplier to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme.

Skyrocket will look to accelerate its business strategy and boost its scale of operations through an integration with Yggdrasil’s Game Adaption Tools & Interface (GATI) system, benefiting from the supplier’s global distribution network and the opportunity to cross-sell games to Yggdrasil franchisees.

Skyrocket recently secured the international brand rights to 75 feature films including Rambo 4, The Expendables and The Fallen franchise, and last year acquired games studio The Games Company.

“Skyrocket has grown rapidly in a very short space of time, however by joining YG Masters they will be able to greatly accelerate that progress and scale, with access to an unlimited audience, all powered by our revolutionary GATI technology,” said Yggdrasil head of partner strategy Stuart McCarthy. “I am positive that our customers and their players will enjoy the innovative games delivered from our Skyrocket partnership.”

Skyrocket Entertainment chief operating officer Richard Clarke commented: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Yggdrasil. YG Masters has been a phenomenal success for its members and the recent addition of GATI technology will provide us with the firepower we need to significantly boost and further grow our global operations in the most efficient and secure way.”