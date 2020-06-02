This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Skyrocket Entertainment joins Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme

2nd June 2020 12:45 pm GMT
Red Tiger

London-based branded content developer Skyrocket Entertainment has become the latest supplier to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme.

Skyrocket will look to accelerate its business strategy and boost its scale of operations through an integration with Yggdrasil’s Game Adaption Tools & Interface (GATI) system, benefiting from the supplier’s global distribution network and the opportunity to cross-sell games to Yggdrasil franchisees.

Skyrocket recently secured the international brand rights to 75 feature films including Rambo 4, The Expendables and The Fallen franchise, and last year acquired games studio The Games Company.

“Skyrocket has grown rapidly in a very short space of time, however by joining YG Masters they will be able to greatly accelerate that progress and scale, with access to an unlimited audience, all powered by our revolutionary GATI technology,” said Yggdrasil head of partner strategy Stuart McCarthy. “I am positive that our customers and their players will enjoy the innovative games delivered from our Skyrocket partnership.”

Skyrocket Entertainment chief operating officer Richard Clarke commented: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Yggdrasil. YG Masters has been a phenomenal success for its members and the recent addition of GATI technology will provide us with the firepower we need to significantly boost and further grow our global operations in the most efficient and secure way.”

Related Tags
Brand Licensing Casino Skyrocket Entertainment Slots The Games Company YG Masters Yggdrasil
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Stakelogic, Red Tiger, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Microgaming, Salsa Technology and more

Stakelogic to develop first branded slots with Skyrocket Entertainment

GI Games Integrations: Booming Games, Leander, Swintt and more

Skyrocket Entertainment acquires The Games Company

GI Games Round-up: Featuring SG, MGA and Booming Games

Skyrocket secures Hollywood movie rights for iGaming

DraftKings unveils new Boston headquarters

Skyrocket Entertainment appoints Graham Martin as new chairman

IGT to use HTC VIVE headsets for new VR casino solution

GI Round-up: Quickspin, Microgaming, DraftKings and more

Digitain
Oryx Gaming
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming