Greentube goes live in Romania with Mozzartbet

Casino supplier Greentube has extended its partnership with Mozzartbet, rolling out a selection of titles with the operator in Romania.

The initial rollout includes popular titles from the Novomatic “Classics” series, such as Sizzling Hot deluxe, Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, Dolphin’s Pearl deluxe and Plenty on Twenty.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Mozzart Group and to launch our content with their online brand in yet another thriving market,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

“Strengthening our partnership with Mozzart will bolster our position as a leading content supplier in Romania, where our games have been very popular with local players since we entered the online market in 2016.”

Mozzartbet director of online casino Miloš Ranđić added: “Following our successful collaboration with Greentube in several key markets, we are excited to have launched their portfolio in Romania where we are certain their popular and well-known titles will help us further grow our loyal customer base.”