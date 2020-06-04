This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming

Greentube goes live in Romania with Mozzartbet

4th June 2020 9:36 am GMT
Red Tiger

Casino supplier Greentube has extended its partnership with Mozzartbet, rolling out a selection of titles with the operator in Romania.

The initial rollout includes popular titles from the Novomatic “Classics” series, such as Sizzling Hot deluxe, Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, Dolphin’s Pearl deluxe and Plenty on Twenty.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Mozzart Group and to launch our content with their online brand in yet another thriving market,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

“Strengthening our partnership with Mozzart will bolster our position as a leading content supplier in Romania, where our games have been very popular with local players since we entered the online market in 2016.”

Mozzartbet director of online casino Miloš Ranđić added: “Following our successful collaboration with Greentube in several key markets, we are excited to have launched their portfolio in Romania where we are certain their popular and well-known titles will help us further grow our loyal customer base.”

Related Tags
Games Greentube Mozzartbet Novomatic Romania
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

Greentube partners Playtech to expand distribution in Europe and Mexico

Skywind Group enters Belgian iGaming market

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, KamaGames and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, Leander Games, Ainsworth and more

Switzerland authorises further two Online casinos

Greentube expands Danish footprint with Casino999 deal

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

Greentube launches content with fourth operator in Switzerland

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, Greentube and more

Greentube provides support to improve BetBlocker’s self-exclusion tools

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

Greentube expands presence in Switzerland with Swiss Casinos deal

Greentube powers Casino Interlaken online launch in Switzerland

Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Oryx Gaming
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming