Playtech agrees new sportsbook deal with Mansion brands

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has signed a deal with Gibraltar-based operator Mansion to provide an online sportsbook for its flagship Casino.com brand.

The agreement further expands the long-term relationship between Playtech and Mansion and follows the signing of a new five-year extension earlier this year.

The new deal will see Mansion add Playtech’s sportsbook product to its portfolio, as well as Playtech’s Virtual Sports offering, which features 3D animation across a range of sports.

The second phase of the launch will see Playtech launch a sportsbook product for the MansionCasino brand later in the year.

“We are delighted to continue to support Mansion in their position as market leaders,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “This is a further step in the evolution of our strong long-term partnership, and we are excited to be part of their growth.

“Together, we can support them in delivering an even more personalised, responsible player experience, and look forward to seeing continued success across markets in the coming years.”

Mansion CEO Karel Manasco commented: “We are very excited to grow our long-standing partnership with Playtech, their proven expertise enables us to offer the ultimate experience for our players.

“The addition of their digital sportsbook will provide our customers with a seamless, multi-gaming platform; the very best in online gaming, all under one roof.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 1.13 per cent at 308.05 pence per share in London earlier Thursday.