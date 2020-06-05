GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

This week’s new game releases features the likes of Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Iron Dog Studio, Play’n GO, Blueprint Gaming, GAMING1, SportCaller, Evoplay Entertainment and Microgaming.

Playtech - Blazing Bells

Blazing Balls from Playtech’s Ash Gaming studio is a classic fruit-themed 6x6, 46,656-ways slot.

Special symbols expand to create or improve wins in the Ways Plus feature, and reels collapse when a win comes to fruition to increase the win multiplier. The multiplier never decreases in free games, providing the potential for big wins.

“Creating a fruit-style game allowed us to revitalise a classic, eye-catching theme to attract experienced players and retain their engagement,” said Shahar Yanai, head of product for Playtech’s Ash Gaming. “We wanted to create a cascading reels slot using a big grid with lots of ways and clearly visible big win potential.

“To emphasise this, we provided fun and engaging features such as the popular WAYS PLUS feature and an unlimited win multiplier in Free Games. We hope players enjoy playing this game as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Pragmatic Play - Ultra Burn

Pragmatic Play has released its latest title developed in partnership with newly established studio Reel Kingdom.

Ultra Burn is a classic 3x3 slot, set on a flaming backdrop as the traditional symbols such as Bars, Lucky7s and Cherries hit the reels.

Replicating a land-based machine slot, the title has five paylines and offers fast and fiery gameplay, with a maximum win of 500x a player’s stake. It marks the second collaboration with Reel Kingdom after the release of Hot to Burn in May.

“Ultra Burn is another exciting addition to our growing slot portfolio. With a traditional feel to the game, combined with huge win opportunity, it has the potential to be one of the hottest games around,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield.

“The slot’s simple mechanics and fast, fun gameplay make it perfect for players seeking the traditional fruit machine feeling, with the convenience of online play.”

Evolution Gaming - Power Blackjack

Evolution Gaming has further expanded its Infinite series of games with the launch of its newest Blackjack game, Power Blackjack.

First showcased at ICE 2020, Power Blackjack offers an unlimited number of seats for players at a single table. It also provides the opportunity for players to multiply their winnings by choosing to double, triple or quadruple down their bet on the two initial dealt cards, even after a split.

“With this game the mission was to give players more of what they love about Blackjack without changing the underlying gameplay,” said Evolution Gaming chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

“We know that players love classic Blackjack, but we are always looking for new ways to keep it fresh. Creating a version where players can triple and quadruple down, instead of just double down, felt like a great way to do this."

Iron Dog Studio - Megaways Jack

1X2 Network-owned Iron Dog Studio has rolled out its second Megaways game with the launch of Megaways Jack.

Combining a classic fairy tale theme with Big Time Gaming’s popular Megaways mechanic, the six-reel slot invites players to climb the beanstalk, ascend the clouds and escape the giant’s castle with as much treasure as they can collect.

“Megaways Jack follows on from our first blockbuster Megaways slot, Pirate Kingdom Megaways,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “Megaways Jack takes players on a big-win adventure, allowing them to collect treasures and prizes via the game’s wide range of bonus features and massive max payout potential.

“This is combined with incredible design and authentic sound to create a striking slot that delivers a thrilling and hugely entertaining player experience.”

GAMING1 - Banca Francesa

GAMING1 has released an online version of popular Portuguese table game Banca Francesa.

In development for more than a year, the dice-based game recently launched exclusively with Estoril Sol Casinos on Esconline.pt, and sees three participants gather around a semi-circular table to bet on three possible outcomes.

“Players searching for an authentic casino experience need look no further because Banca Francesa, our latest hit game created exclusively for Esconline.pt, delivers exactly that with an innovative twist,” said GAMING1 chief operating officer and co-founder Sylvain Boniver,

“The immersive title makes for a strong addition to our premium quality gaming catalogue as we continue to expand into new regulated markets across the globe.”

Play’n GO - Twisted Sister

Play’n GO has released a new slot game in collaboration with American heavy metal rock band Twisted Sister.

The band reached worldwide acclaim during the 1980s with their album Stay Hungry, with the game based around two of the biggest hits from the album - I Wanna Rock and We’re Not Gonna Take It.

“Their distinctive style of music has allowed us to create a game with innovative features, meaning it will appeal to fans of quality slot entertainment, as well as fans of the band, there’s something for everyone,” said Play’n GO chief product officer Martin Zettergren.

Blueprint Gaming - King Kong Cash

Blueprint Gaming has added its popular King Kong Cash slot to its growing Jackpot King series.

The game first launched in 2016 and now gives players the chance to enter the progressive jackpot system and win big from the Wheel King.

All the features from the original 5x3 slot remain, with three or more Kong Bonus symbols activating one of five bonus games, including Golden Kong Free Spins, Empire Free Spins and King Kong Trail.

Blueprint will continue to deliver more games to its Jackpot King suite, including upcoming title Sausage Party, which launches later this year.

“The reel king has swung into the Jackpot King series, much to the delight of our operating partners and loyal fanbase,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “King Kong Cash has become a fans’ favourite ever since it was launched four years ago and the addition of the three huge cash pots is set to make this classic slot even more appealing to players who have missed its charms so far.”

SportCaller - Tote Ten to Follow

SportCaller has launched a new Tote Ten to Follow free-to-play (FTP) game with the UK Tote for the returning Flat horse racing season.

In Tote Ten to Follow, players must assemble stables of 10 horses whose collective performance will be aggregated in points from 16 June (the opening day of Royal Ascot) to 17 October (Champions Day).

“It’s great to be working with SportCaller again to bring Tote Ten to Follow back for what is set to be a very exciting Flat season,” said the Tote chief marketing officer Rob Painter. “This launch marks another important step in our plans to redevelop the Tote for a contemporary racing audience that demands multi-platform engagement, particularly on mobile where mainstream smartphone-adoption is manifest."

Evoplay Entertainment - Penalty Shoot-out

Evoplay Entertainment has expanded its portfolio with the launch of a new football-themed instant game, Penalty Shoot-out.

“In light of the absence of international footballing action this summer, we’re giving entertainment-hungry fans the chance to score massive wins and make their country proud in Penalty Shoot-out,” said Evoplay Entertainment CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

“The dynamic new title gives players the opportunity to return home a hero by making the net bulge. With an already fantastic range of slots, table and instant games, we’re sure it will prove to be the perfect fit for a groundbreaking portfolio which has something for everybody.”

Microgaming

Microgaming has a number of new games slated for release this month, including fantasy, football and fishing-themed slots.

The first game to be rolled out is 11 Champions from Gameburger Studios, offering high-volatility gameplay across five reels and 20 paylines.

Two fantasy-themed slots are also set to join Microgaming’s content aggregation platform, Fortune Factory Studios' Aliya's Wishes and Neon Valley Studios' Age of Conquest.

Taking players on an action-packed 90s adventure is a blue-eyed, high-octane heroine on a quest to defeat voracious beasts in Aurora Beast Hunter from Just For The Win, while Stormcraft Studios' Wild Catch transports players to a tranquil setting in the great outdoors.

A further 20 titles will be added throughout the month by the supplier’s roster of content partners, including Crazy Tooth Studio's Fortress Charge, Golden Rock Studios' Wild Predators, Realistic Games' Bar-X Pull Tab, Plank Gaming' Super Sync, Tom Horn Gaming's Joker Reelz, and Wazdan's 9 Tigers.