Playtech adds cashback feature to new live blackjack game

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has launched a new live blackjack game with a cash out option in partnership with GML Interactive, operator of the Greek-facing Stoiximan and Betano brands.

The operator chose to work directly with Playtech to produce the exclusive live dealer version of Cashback Blackjack, adding a new collaborative dimension to its successful partnership.

Previously available as an RNG game, Cashback Blackjack Live is an eight-deck game open to an unlimited number of players, who can choose to cash out during any action round.

Players are given five choices – Cashback, Hit, Stand, Double or Split. If a player chooses to Split during an action round, Cashback is offered for both hands. If a player chooses to Double, Cashback is not offered. The Cashback amount is calculated based on the cards on the table and may change for each action round.

“The development of Cashback Blackjack Live has been a truly collaborative effort, and takes our partnership with Stoiximan/Betano to a new level,” said Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin. “Stoiximan/Betano is already one of the leading operators in the Greek market, and we’re committed to working closely with them to not only build on this position, but also extend that success into further territories.

“Thanks to a fantastic initiative from our friends at Stoiximan/Betano group and a great effort from the development teams on both sides, we’ve been able to deliver a dynamic new experience for players in record time, which emphasizes our strategy of equipping our partners with scalable dedicated solutions while still providing players with a fun and personal game experience.

“The Cashback concept is of course well-established in sports betting, so we’re very interested to see how players will respond to it in a live casino setting, where there’s interaction with a dealer and other players. We’re confident players will find Cashback Blackjack Live a highly engaging experience,” Haitin added.

The game marks the fifth blackjack variant to be released by Playtech, following the launch of Unlimited Blackjack, Quantum Blackjack, All Bets Blackjack and the recent Majority Rules Speed Blackjack.

“Product innovation, wide game offer and an optimum customer experience have always been among our priorities at Stoiximan/Betano,” said Christos Mavridis, live casino manager at Stoiximan/Betano. “We’ve already seen a fantastic response to Cashback Blackjack as an RNG game, so are very much looking forward to delivering a new experience for our players with the first Live version.

“Having worked closely with Playtech for some time now, we were well aware of their track record in producing innovative new content and game variants. As such we felt they were the ideal partner for the development of Cashback Blackjack Live, and we’re sure our players will be just as impressed with the finished product as we are.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 9.09 per cent at 364.03 pence per share in London Monday morning.