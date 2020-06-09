This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Pariplay secures distribution deal with BetVictor

9th June 2020 8:15 am GMT
Gibraltar-based online gaming operator BetVictor is expanding its casino portfolio through Aspire Global's Pariplay game aggregation platform.

Pariplay will provide BetVictor with over 100 proprietary games, including Phoenix Gold, Treasure Temple and Gems & Riches, alongside more than 3,000 games from third-party suppliers.

“Our partnership with Pariplay is a continuation of our strategy to give our customers the very best casino content,” said BetVictor director of E-Gaming Turlough Lally. “We’re thrilled to be working with a company possessing such a broad regulatory footprint, high-quality games portfolio and cutting-edge technology.”

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey said that partnering with a successful operator like BetVictor further establishes Pariplay’s presence in regulated European markets.

“We know that our collection of attractive games and third-party content will provide BetVictor players with extraordinary gaming experience, building on their competitive edge in the global iGaming market,” Bailey added.

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 9.32 per cent lower at SEK28.20 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

