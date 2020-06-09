Digitain expands live casino offering with TVBET integration

Cyprus-based live dealer specialist TVBET has signed an agreement to integrate its content onto Digitain’s platform.

The integration will see TVBET’s range of live games, including Poker, Backgammon, 1Bet, WheelBet and Keno, made available to operators via Digitain’s platform.

“Due to the current situation – non-sports gaming products are delivering remarkable performances – and therefore TVBET are making every effort to provide their products globally to first-class operators, such as Digitain,” said TVBET CEO Peter Korpusenko. “We at TVBET are thrilled to start working with the Digitain team to ensure that their customers receive the best possible streaming products.”

Digitain head of external communication Samvel Mkrtumyan commented: “Thanks to their great skill and experience in producing specialized live gaming products, more and more market participants are choosing TVBET.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our clients TVBET’s high-quality, highly entertaining products at these challenging times. The quality of their streaming and also the flexibility of their promotional engine make this a great opportunity for our clients and their customers.”