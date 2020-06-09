Playtech launches Spin & Win Roulette with PokerStars

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has teamed up with leading operator PokerStars to launch an exclusive new multiplier-based Live Roulette variant, Spin & Win Roulette.

The new game is broadcast from PokerStars’ live casino environment within Playtech’s Live studio in Riga and is designed to boost player winnings and excitement through the opportunity to land a multiplier of up to 100x the stake, with every straight-up position on the roulette layout multiplied for a more exciting experience.

“Delivering an innovative, engaging experience is always our top priority when developing new content, and in Spin & Win, we’re confident we’ve delivered a combination of exciting gameplay and great win potential,” said Kevin Kilminster, Head of Innovation at Playtech Live.

“We’ve been working closely with PokerStars to build their exclusive offering, including a series of new dedicated Blackjack tables, and Spin & Win Roulette is a key step in our ongoing partnership. 2019 was Playtech’s busiest ever year for new Live Casino releases, and we’re delighted to be continuing that trend this year.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 4 per cent lower at 319.60 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.