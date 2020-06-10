Greentube expands Portuguese presence with Estoril Sol launch

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has expanded its presence in Portugal through the launch of its games with leading online casino operator Estoril Sol Digital.

Through an integration with platform provider Gaming1, Greentube has initially rolled out 30 games with Estoril Sol’s online arm ESC Online, including Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe and Lord of the Ocean.

“As a distinguished operator in the Portuguese market, launching with Estoril Sol’s online platform marks another significant step in our expansion strategy and adds another reputable brand to our local client portfolio,” said Greentube chief games officer and chief financial officer Michael Bauer.

“Thanks to the existing popularity of our top games in Portugal’s resort casinos, we have quickly established a vast player base in the online sector, which is shaping up to be a pillar of our European business.”

Estoril Sol Digital CEO Rui Magalhães said: “Greentube offers a unique blend of both classic and innovative titles which capture a range of customer segments from traditional slot fans to modern players, making its portfolio the perfect match for our platform.

“As a casino that has a strong land-based heritage, Greentube’s collection of retail favourites will make an important addition to our online offering as we look to accelerate growth of our digital brand and offer our customers a premium interactive experience.”