This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Greentube expands Portuguese presence with Estoril Sol launch

10th June 2020 1:21 pm GMT
NetEnt

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has expanded its presence in Portugal through the launch of its games with leading online casino operator Estoril Sol Digital.

Through an integration with platform provider Gaming1, Greentube has initially rolled out 30 games with Estoril Sol’s online arm ESC Online, including Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe and Lord of the Ocean.

“As a distinguished operator in the Portuguese market, launching with Estoril Sol’s online platform marks another significant step in our expansion strategy and adds another reputable brand to our local client portfolio,” said Greentube chief games officer and chief financial officer Michael Bauer.

“Thanks to the existing popularity of our top games in Portugal’s resort casinos, we have quickly established a vast player base in the online sector, which is shaping up to be a pillar of our European business.”

Estoril Sol Digital CEO Rui Magalhães said: “Greentube offers a unique blend of both classic and innovative titles which capture a range of customer segments from traditional slot fans to modern players, making its portfolio the perfect match for our platform.

“As a casino that has a strong land-based heritage, Greentube’s collection of retail favourites will make an important addition to our online offering as we look to accelerate growth of our digital brand and offer our customers a premium interactive experience.”

Related Tags
Casino Estoril Sol Gaming1 Greentube Novomatic Portugal Slots
Related Articles

Greentube goes live in Romania with Mozzartbet

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

Greentube partners Playtech to expand distribution in Europe and Mexico

Skywind Group enters Belgian iGaming market

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, KamaGames and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, Leander Games, Ainsworth and more

Switzerland authorises further two Online casinos

Greentube expands Danish footprint with Casino999 deal

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

Greentube launches content with fourth operator in Switzerland

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, Greentube and more

Greentube provides support to improve BetBlocker’s self-exclusion tools

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

Greentube expands presence in Switzerland with Swiss Casinos deal

Pragmatic Play
Oryx Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Digitain
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming