Red Tiger expands presence in Belgium with Napoleon deal

15th June 2020 10:57 am GMT
NetEnt-owned games studio Red Tiger has expanded its presence in Belgium through a new partnership with licensed operator Napoleon Sports & Casino.

Following an integration, players on Napoleongames.be can now access Red Tiger’s portfolio of games, including recent hits Piggy Riches MegaWays and Dynamite Riches, as well as the supplier’s Daily Drop Jackpots Network.

“We are delighted to launch with Napoleon, Belgium’s foremost online casino,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “With over four decades of industry experience, the company has become synonymous with premium quality entertainment experiences, which is a perfect fit for our award-winning product suite.”

Napoleon head of casino Nicolas Van Malderghem commented: “Red Tiger is renowned for creating some of the most widely acclaimed titles on the market, so this agreement continues our track-record of giving players a diverse variety of immersive games to choose from.

“Red Tiger’s incredible catalogue further strengthens our engaging casino offering, in addition to the other engrossing slots, dice games, live casino and sports betting options on our platform.”

