Greentube expands Romania footprint with Stanleybet’s Game World

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has expanded its presence in Romania through a new agreement with Stanleybet-owned operator Game World.

Through an integration with ORYX Gaming’s platform, a range of Greentube’s games have gone live with the operator, including slots from Novomatic’s Classic series of games such as Sizzling Hot deluxe, Book of Ra deluxe and Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, as well as recent releases Diamond Link: Mighty Elephant and Romeo & Juliet – Sealed with a Kiss.

The deal is part of Greentube’s existing partnership with Stanleybet, which has been operating the Game World brands in Romania since 1999, including the largest gambling hall in the country, Game World Bucharest Mall.

“The Romanian market is going from strength to strength for us, with our content proving very popular with a wide demographic of local players,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “We are thrilled to now go live with yet another well-established local brand and we look forward to working together to provide players with an exciting and thrilling gaming experience.”

Game World director Attila Török added: “Greentube’s fantastic games portfolio offers a combination of the strong land-based titles that our customers have a great affinity to, together with the latest online releases which offer innovative features and exciting game play. Its diverse range of content will be a valuable addition to our existing offering.”