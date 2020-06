Australian Independent MP Andrew Wilkie has introduced an amendment to ban social casinos across the country.

Introduced last week, the Interactive Gambling Amendment (Banning Social Casinos and Other Measures) Bill 2020 seeks to amend the country’s Interactive Gambling Act 2001 to make it illegal to offer social casino services to Australian customers.

The bill would also give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) the power to apply for Federal Court injunctions requiring internet service providers to [...]