888 expands offering with Authentic Gaming live casino games

Live dealer specialist Authentic Gaming has secured its latest tier one client in the form of London-listed gaming operator 888 Holdings.

The agreement will see 888 offer Authentic Gaming’s portfolio of live dealer casino games to players in regulated markets including the UK, Sweden, Denmark and Italy.

The integration includes Authentic’s flagship live roulette game 24/7 Roulette, as well as Grand Roulette and its unique Blaze variant, which transforms the game into a gameshow format.

The games will be live streamed from the supplier’s partner casinos across Europe and the US, including the Royal Casino in Denmark, Foxwoods Casino Resort in Connecticut, Casino International in Georgia, and Bad Homburg Casino in Germany.

“This partnership with 888 is a breakthrough moment for Authentic Gaming and marks our arrival as a leading live roulette provider,” said Authentic Gaming CEO Jonas Delin. “888 one of the world’s leading online gaming and entertainment solutions providers and we are thrilled to offer our games to its players.

“Live roulette is enjoying a surge in popularity as players seek out a more authentic online casino experience, and our games have been designed and developed to provide the most engaging and thrilling experience which complements 888’s existing games for its players.”

888Holdings senior vice president of B2C Guy Cohen commented: “At 888, we are focused on offering our players a wide portfolio of games. We are pleased to add the live roulette provider, Authentic Gaming, to our platform and we look forward to working with them in the future."

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading marginally up 1.50 per cent at 147.17 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.