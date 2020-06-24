DraftKings debuts standalone mobile casino app in New Jersey

New York-listed DraftKings has launched a new standalone mobile casino app in New Jersey’s regulated iGaming market.

The DraftKings Casino app features a number of DraftKings-branded blackjack and roulette games, alongside a range of titles from third-party providers such as IGT, Slingo and Scientific Games.

The operator said that while DraftKings Casino has been embedded within the DraftKings Sportsbook app in New Jersey since 2018, the new standalone version will serve to broaden its customer base.

“We are thrilled to break new ground for DraftKings in the gaming space today with the launch of our DraftKings Casino app, the company's first perennial product that operates year-round irrespective of the annual sports schedules,” said DraftKings vice president of gaming Jason March.

“Following our debut in the Garden State, we look forward to continued innovation, nationwide expansion where regulations allow, and to further positioning DraftKings as an all-inclusive gaming and entertainment experience.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 0.69 per cent lower at $37.99 per share in New York Tuesday.