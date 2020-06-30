Authentic Gaming names Oliver Reid as COO

Malta-based live casino specialist Authentic Gaming has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Oliver Reid as chief operating officer.

Reid has over two decades of experience in the iGaming industry working across online, live dealer, land-based operations, business intelligence and product development.

He joins Authentic Gaming from Tallinn-listed operator Olympic Entertainment Group, where he held the role of group analytics director. Prior to Olympic, Reid served as head of online live dealer operations for Canada & US at live dealer specialist Evolution Gaming, leading the company’s expansion into North American markets and overseeing the launch of its studios in Vancouver and New Jersey.

Reid will be responsible for accelerating and enhancing Authentic’s customer onboarding process, bolstering the customer operations departments and overseeing studio expansion.

“I’m very pleased to bolster what is already an incredibly strong management team,” said Authentic Gaming CEO Jonas Delin. “Authentic Gaming has a ‘player first’ mentality and this, coupled with Oliver's 20 years’ experience in Land Based and Online live table gaming operations, we will be ideally placed to further enhance, and optimise the overall player experience."

Commenting on his appointment, Reid said: “I'm excited to be returning to the live casino sector with Authentic Gaming. The company has a great team and has always found a way to differentiate and lead the market in creating the most authentic experience for retail to online play. Operators and players are appreciating the entertainment experience live casino has to offer and I'm looking forward to supporting the growth strategies of online gaming for all of our partners.”