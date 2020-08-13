Scout Gaming extends fantasy sports deal with Stoiximan and Betano

Stockholm-listed B2B fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has expanded its existing partnership with Kaizen Gaming, operator of the Stoiximan and Betano brands.

Kaizen previously launched Scout Gaming’s daily fantasy sports (DFS) product in the Greek market under its flagship brand Stoiximan.gr, with that deal now extended to include the launch of new products in Greece, as well as expansion into new markets via Betano.

“We are honored to strengthen our partnership with one of Europe’s fastest emerging GameTech companies,” said Scout Gaming chief commercial officer Joakim Renman. “Kaizen has been quick to spot and act on the positive trend enjoyed by the European DFS market and the results have been amazing.

“We are looking forward to supporting their growth with our products. Being able to forge a strong long-lasting partnership with an exceptional business such as Kaizen Gaming is the best proof one can get to the quality of our products and the team behind it.”

Kaizen Gaming’s head of commercial at Stoiximan, Chris Tzalavras, commented: “Scout Gaming shares the same values of continuous improvement and our collaboration grows hand in hand through innovative products and services.

“Providing an optimum experience to those who trust us is a key objective for our customer centric approach and collaboration with Scout Gaming is proven to be instrumental on this one. It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Scout Gaming and the level of the quality of its service has truly stood out as one of the best in the business. We are confident that launching of additional products delivered by Scout Gaming will enhance our product offering and deliver more value to our business.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) were trading down 1.86 per cent at SEK42.20 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, having set a new 52-week high of SEK45.70 per share on Wednesday.