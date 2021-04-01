Sportnco enters US with SuperDraft free-to-play sportsbook app

France Pari’s B2B division Sportnco has entered the US sports betting market for the first time through a deal with Caesars Entertainment’s newly acquired daily fantasy sports brand SuperDraft.

Sportnco has launched a new free-to-play sportsbook app for SuperDraft which has gone live across 40 US states, powered by Sportnco's sports betting technology.

The app is available on the Google Play Store and App Store and will complement SuperDraft’s DFS offering, giving sports fans the opportunity to win cash prizes, high-value consumer electronics, sports and concert tickets, as well as exclusive VIP experiences from the Caesars Rewards program.

“We are delighted to be going live with SuperDraft’s Free SportsBook app in the US, which enables us to showcase our betting solution thanks to a near-nationwide setting for our first sportsbook stateside,” said Sportnco founder and CEO Hervé Schlosser. “In combination with SuperDraft’s leading DFS offering, the free-to-play sportsbook is a great platform for educating US players and fans about sports betting in regulated and soon-to-be regulated states.”

SuperDraft CEO and founder Steve Wang commented: “Sports betting is exploding across the country, and fans are crying out for a better way to use their hard-earned sports IQ to cash in. We’re giving them something even better - a way to win without spending a dime.

“The SuperDraft Free SportsBook is unlike anything fans have ever seen. We can’t wait to reward players with exclusive Caesars experiences and big-ticket prizes.”