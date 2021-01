Caesars Entertainment is strengthening its online offering through a strategic investment in daily fantasy sports provider SuperDraft.

The minority stake gives Caesars access to sports fans in 37 US states and across Canada, and includes the option for Caesars to increase its stake to 100 per cent over time.

The investment will see SuperDraft integrated into Caesars single-wallet solution to sit alongside the company’s existing online brands - World Series of Poker, Caesars Online Casino, and, upon [...]