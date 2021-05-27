SuperDraft named official daily fantasy partner of BIG3

SuperDraft has been named as the official daily fantasy partner of the BIG3 basketball league and presenting sponsor of the 2021 BIG3 draft.

The partnership enables BIG3 to offer daily fantasy contests on its games and social betting through SuperDraft's free sportsbook app, with daily fantasy strategy segments integrated into each game broadcast.

BIG3 players and coaches will also become brand ambassadors for SuperDraft across linear and digital media, with the daily fantasy sports operator also securing naming rights to the 2021 BIG3 SuperDraft.

Founded by hip-hop legend and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the 3-on-3 basketball league sees twelve teams compete in the Fireball3 basketball variant, which is played on a half-court.

"It's been a long-term goal of ours to introduce fantasy drafts into the BIG3. As a dynamic, fast-paced league always looking to innovate the fan experience, bringing in SuperDraft was a no-brainer," said BIG3 co-founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.

BIG3 chief executive Chris Hannan added: "SuperDraft couldn't be more suited for the BIG3 family. They bring an extra edge to the game of daily fantasy and our league recognizes that special 'it' factor. The wide variety of gaming and technological features sets SuperDraft apart and their entrepreneurial spirit makes them a perfect fit with our league. It's a pleasure to officially announce this long-awaited partnership with one of the industry's best and rising companies."

The fourth season of the league begins on July 10 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SuperDraft founder and CEO Steve Wang said: "The BIG3 is the ideal partner for our first sports league sponsorship and will continue driving our growth during the summer months. We also wanted a partner who would allow us to be our unique selves and be actively involved in how we plan to engage and reward BIG3 fans for their fandom."

"Whether BIG3 fans want to be part of the action by playing our fantasy sports app or by making picks with our free sportsbook, we are thrilled to be integrating our gameplay experiences into the live broadcast and provide serious entertainment value for all of their fans."