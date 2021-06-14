This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scout Gaming launches fantasy player odds with Kaizen Gaming

14th June 2021 8:49 am GMT
Scout Gaming Group

B2B daily fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has expanded its partnership with Kaizen Gaming with the launch of fantasy player odds markets on Kaizen's Stoiximan brand in Greece.

Stoiximan.gr customers gain access to a range of fantasy player odds markets, including player fantasy points over/under, player duels and outright bets.

Scout Gaming is also developing a "BetBuilder" tool to allow players to combine regular sportsbook market bets with their fantasy bets on the same match, as well as multiple fantasy bets.

“We are very proud to be able to deliver additional products to Stoiximan. Player Odds are an important part of our Fantasy experience, complementing fantasy tournaments with a fantasy-against-the-house offer. It brings additional cross-selling potential between fantasy sports & the client’s sportsbook, or Scout Gaming’s proprietary sportsbook. Stoiximan is an important partner for us, and we hope to extend our collaboration in the future," said Scout Gaming chief product officer Andreas Sundal.

Kaizen sportsbook product manager John Tsakalakis commented: “We are very happy to launch the “Fantasy player Odds” to our Greek based players delivered by Scout Gaming.  We continually improve our products and services to offer the best experience to those who trust us for their entertainment and our collaboration with Scout Gaming is proven to be instrumental on this. We are looking forward to offering additional products to all six markets that we are currently operating in, in collaboration with our valuable partner, Scout Gaming.“

