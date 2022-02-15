DraftKings named official fantasy sports partner of Norwich City

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports giant DraftKings has been named as the official fantasy sports partner of English Premier League football club Norwich City for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

As an official partner, DraftKings will benefit from branding throughout Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium, as well as the club website and social media channels.

“We’re excited to add DraftKings to our fantastic roster of partners this season,” said Norwich City commercial director Sam Jeffery. “DraftKings is a huge brand in the states and we’re delighted the business has selected Norwich City to help support their growth in the UK.

"As a club that concentrates on innovating the fan experience we’ll be working very closely with DraftKings to learn from their successes and look forward to the content we’ll be collaborating on to enhance the fans’ viewing enjoyment.”

DraftKings senior vice president of international strategy Jeffrey Haas commented: “We are excited to work with the entire Norwich City team to bring our industry leading daily fantasy sports experience to their supporters.

"Through our platform, sports fans can not only draft lineups for the remainder of the season, but can also participate in daily contests, giving them more ways to show their pride and support for Norwich City and their players. We’re proud to work with a great club like Norwich City and look forward to our collaborative work to come.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 4.84 per cent lower at $$22.20 per share in New York Monday.