Pariplay adds Scout Gaming Group as new Fusion partner

Aspire Global-owned gaming supplier Pariplay has strengthened its Fusion platform with the addition of Scout Gaming Group as a new studio partner.

The partnership will make Scout's portfolio of fantasy sports games available to operators via the Fusion platform, which now hosts over 12,000 games from more than 70 suppliers.

“Through this partnership with Scout Gaming Group, we add a new vertical and a unique product set to our platform offering, true to our mission to provide a wide range of content to our operator partners,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

“Fantasy sports have a strong following around the globe and Scout Gaming’s offering in this space is second to none. We are very pleased to welcome them as a new Fusion partner and to further diversify our offering with their exciting solution.”

Scout Gaming Group chief executive officer Andreas Ternström added: “Pariplay’s aggregation platform is well-established as a market leader, and we are excited to become a trusted distribution partner. This deal will see us reach prominent operators in key regulated markets and will propel our growth as a provider of fantasy sports experiences.”

Shares in Pariplay parent Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.18 per cent higher at SEK108.40 per share in Stockholm Wednesday, while shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) were 1.08 per cent lower at SEK13.75 per share.