Camelot Lottery Solutions and Arkansas Lottery agree contract extension

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has extended its strategic partnership with Camelot Lottery Solutions for a further two years.

The agreement will see Camelot Lottery Solutions, the B2B arm of UK national lottery operator Camelot, continue to provide consultancy services to help maximize net proceeds for scholarships in Arkansas, with a greater focus on data-driven insights and business intelligence.

“We’ve been fortunate to work closely with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery for the past five years and are exceptionally proud to play our part in helping to increase the money available for scholarships in the Natural State,” said Camelot Lottery Solutions CEO Wayne Pickup.

“Competition for the attention and dollars of consumers today is as fierce as it has ever been. We are passionate about ensuring lotteries like the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery remain competitive in a changing landscape by harnessing the power of data and intelligence to continue growing sales and delivering benefits to the communities it serves.”

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director Bishop Woosley said: “Making sure the lottery is in the strongest possible position to responsibly maximize returns to scholarships is always our number one priority.

“We want to provide our players with great experiences in order to benefit the citizens of Arkansas with more money for scholarships. Camelot has been a good partner to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery in helping us to achieve that goal.”

Total lottery sales and net proceeds in Arkansas have grown by more than 25 per cent since the partnership between Camelot Lottery Solutions and the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery began in 2015.

Camelot Lottery Solutions’ digital and data platforms currently power the Illinois Lottery, the Irish and UK national lotteries, and Switzerland’s Loterie Romande.