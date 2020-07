Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has made changes to its executive structure to support its new corporate strategic plan.

As the provincial lottery operator looks to enhance players’ experience and grow its business responsibly, the company has centralized all lottery, casino and eGaming into a single operations division.

BCLC has also consolidated all marketing functions, as well as business intelligence, into another division dedicated to social purpose and player experience.

As part of these changes, BCLC’s executive [...]