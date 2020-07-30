This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Everi rolls out first online slots in Canada with Loto-Quebec

30th July 2020 9:36 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has launched its online slot games in Canada for the first time following an integration with Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Quebec.

Utilising Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform, Everi has brought its most popular land-based games to the lottery’s Lotoquebec.com site, including titles such as Star Magic, Vortex, Tiger 7's, Double Jackpot, Smokin 777 and Meltdown, with additional titles to follow.

“Everi is delighted to extend our games and FinTech partnership with Lotoquebec.com to bring our high-performing game content that dominates in land-based casinos and is a proven performer with our other leading online partner-operators to online players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey,” said Everi executive vice president of sales, marketing, and digital David Lucchese.

“This partnership demonstrates our continued digital gaming expansion and reaffirms our commitment to leveraging our ultramodern RGS platform to provide our world class slot games to the growing community of online players in Quebec and beyond.”

Lotoquebec.com senior director of products and innovation, Charles Major, commented: “Everi's diverse library of gaming content, from its award-winning stepper titles to its compelling video slots, augments our expanding lineup of entertaining online content which serves our players in Quebec.

“We believe the addition of Everi's content will help us expand our audience and deepen engagement with our current community of online players. We are excited to debut Everi's content and look forward to future Everi game releases that will further enhance our players' entertainment experience.”

Scientific Games senior vice president of casino and platforms, Dylan Slaney, added: “We're thrilled that OpenGaming has been instrumental in allowing Lotoquebec.com to enhance its games library with the addition of Everi's premium content.

“Our OGS platform continues to lead the way in bringing dynamic iGaming content to players all over the world, and Lotoquebec.com's customer base will love the new games that are available. Following the launch of Everi's games in New Jersey and Canada, we're looking forward to entering even more markets with them in the coming months.”

Shares in Everi Holdings Inc (NSQ:EVRI) closed up 3.37 per cent at $5.83 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 7.48 per cent at $18.53 per share.

Canada Everi Games Loto-Quebec Scientific Games
