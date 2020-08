The Pennsylvania Lottery has generated more than $1bn to benefit older Pennsylvanians for the ninth consecutive year, despite posting a 0.8 per cent drop in total lottery sales to $4.47bn for the fiscal year ended 30 June.

The lottery benefited from strong growth in scratch-off ticket sales, which rose 7 per cent to a record $3.2bn, while Pennsylvania’s iLottery platform saw sales climb by 92 per cent to $731m, equivalent to 16 per cent of total [...]