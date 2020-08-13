IWG rolls out online instant win games with the Virginia Lottery

IWG has rolled out its online instant win games with the Virginia Lottery through a partnership with NeoPollard Interactive.

Among the first games to be rolled out is Cash Expander, a customized game from IWG that has been designed specifically for the Virginia Lottery.

The game utilises the supplier’s core ‘match three cluster’ mechanic, and includes gold, silver and bronze Virginia state symbols that activate the bonus round when three appear on-screen.

The release of Virginia Cash Expander marks the fourth iteration of the instant win game in the North American iLottery market, following previous localized launches in Michigan, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

“We’re so excited to be live in Virginia, our 23rd iLottery launch,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “The Virginia Lottery and its entrepreneurial approach to iLottery combined with the support of its platform vendor, NeoPollard, made it possible for us to execute a contract, integrate our RGS platform, and localize a set of games, all in a very short period of time.

“Clearly, the leading iLottery platforms have proven they can support the integration of independent game providers, like IWG, right during a program’s initial launch.”

Virginia Lottery executive director Kevin Hall said: “IWG has done a tremendous job delivering the first of many games from its portfolio to the Virginia Lottery. They, along with our partners at NeoPollard, completed this integration within a very demanding timeline.

“Having seen the success of Cash Expander with other lotteries in North America, we’re confident our own localized version will also appeal to a wide range of players here in Virginia.”