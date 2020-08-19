Idaho Lottery extends pull-tab games contract with Pollard Banknote

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has been awarded a five-year contract extension by the Idaho Lottery.

The supplier’s contract has been extended until 30 June 2026 through subsidiary Pollard Games, which trades as International Gamco.

Gamco has provided paper pull-tabs to the Idaho Lottery since 1995 and became its sole supplier in 2008. In 2012, the lottery introduced electronic pull-tabs, TouchTabs, in age-controlled social establishments.

The TouchTabs product is serviced by Pollard Banknote subsidiary Diamond Game as a subcontractor to Gamco.

“This extension will allow us to continue building on our successful 25-year partnership with International Gamco and leverage the unique and innovative products offered by both International Gamco and Diamond Game,” said Idaho Lottery director Jeff Anderson. “Their expertise and dedication to our PullTabs program have been significant in enhancing player experiences.”

Diamond Game president Bill Breslo commented: “We are grateful to the Idaho Lottery for their trust in, and commitment to, our company and products.

“We are proud of the contribution our products have made to the state's Public Schools and Permanent Building Fund, and we look forward to the continued growth of the PullTabs program. We are committed to providing best-in-class products and service to the Idaho Lottery as we extend our long-standing relationship.”