The provincial lottery of Rio Negro in Argentina has filed a criminal complaint against more than 100 online gambling websites following a surge in unlicensed iGaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rio Negro Lottery filed the criminal complaint Friday with the province’s public prosecutor under Article 301 of the penal code, which prohibits any unauthorised gambling activity which poses a threat to public health or lottery profits.

The complaint addresses 130 unlicensed online gambling websites, with those [...]