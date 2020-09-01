Tenlot launches new Olympic themed scratch game in support of Kenyan athletes

Lottery and gaming operator Tenlot has teamed up with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya to launch a new Olympic-themed range of Lotto scratchcard games that will benefit the country’s athletes.

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games having been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new scratchcard range will provide Kenyan sportspeople with the funding needed to maintain their level of preparedness, helping to ensure that the country can send its largest ever delegation to the games in 2021.

The new range of games, which is available nationally at all Kenya Charity Sweepstake (KCS) kiosks and retailers, will also generate funds for Kenyan charitable organisations in support of programmes to alleviate economic challenges facing segments of the population.

“Tenlot consistently returns proceeds from its profits to the communities in which it operates. Particularly during this pandemic, we feel humbled to work with KCS, our Kenyan affiliate, to play a role in helping those in need, especially during this pandemic,” said Tenlot chief executive Yossi Abadi.

“Our ongoing support of Kenya’s National Olympic Committee has compelled us to help finance the training of Kenya’s athletes, who were affected by the delayed Olympic Summer Games. This will help to keep them in medal-winning form, and to send Kenya’s largest delegation to the games in 2021.”

Peter Njoroge, KCS general manager, commented: “The challenges facing our nation during this pandemic provide us the opportunity to engage our partners, vendors and patrons to work together to help our Kenyan sisters and brothers. It is uplifting to launch this new scratch card game, which helps people today, while focusing on the spirit of sportsmanship and good health in the coming year.”