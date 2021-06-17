Tenlot Group launches new jackpot lottery game in Guatemala

Lottery and gaming operator Tenlot Group has launched a new jackpot lottery game for the Guatemalan Lottery.

Lotomanía 5/40 is the lottery’s first electronic jackpot game with a daily raffle and will be broadcast on national TV, offering players a top prize of 1m Guatemalan Quetzales (approx. €107,177)

The game is currently available across the Guatemalan Lottery’s retail network of over 4,000 points of sale, including the country’s largest pharmacy chains, supermarkets, convenience stores, kiosks and gas stations.

The game will also be made available on Lotería de Guatemala’s site and app, together with additional rapid games and instant win games.

“As a B2B2C operator, Tenlot just hit another milestone with the launch of another successful offering on our Tenlot 360 innovative platform,” said Tenlot CEO Yossi Abadi. “Tenlot Group’s expansion in Guatemala is part of our unwavering commitment to be a partner in the country’s development.

“The new game will allow us to increase our contributions, strengthening local education, health care, sports programs for youth, entrepreneurship and social services for Guatemalan citizens.”

Tenlot has a long-term agreement with the Guatemalan Lottery and serves as the exclusive operator of electronic lottery games in the country.