China’s lottery market recovered in July as total sales increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to RMB36.15bn (€4.48bn).

With lottery sales negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the first half of 2020, July marked a return to growth following a 3 per cent year-on-year decline in June.

Welfare Lottery sales climbed 3 per cent to RMB15.44bn in July, while Sports Lottery sales rose 17 per cent to RMB20.71bn.

A total of 28 Chinese provinces grew lottery sales [...]