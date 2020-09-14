Scientific Games pilots new instant ticket vending machines in Germany

New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier Scientific Games has rolled out its self-service instant ticket vending technology in Germany for the first time with the Sachsenlotto in Saxony.

The supplier is piloting its PlayCentral HD vending machines at a selection of locations across the German state, including malls, various sized retailers and the lottery headquarters’ store.

The new machines accept debit card payments and sell Sachsenlotto scratch card games. Currently, no other German state lottery offers self-service vending for instant tickets.

“We are meeting increased consumer demand for our scratch cards with an expanded game portfolio and aligning with international trends for player self-service solutions in our sales network,” said Siegfried Bohring, deputy managing director of Sachsenlotto, who also chairs a national instant lotteries group in Germany.

“This important pilot is off to a strong start, and may guide other German lotteries in their retail modernization plans.”

Scientific Games vice president of sales & marketing for International Lottery Systems, Matthias Müller, added: “Self-service technology is already modernizing the lottery retail network in the US and in other countries.

“Scientific Games has led innovation in this area, helping our lottery customers expand retail distribution to drive maximum sales and profits for their good causes.”

Scientific Games has provided its lottery instant games and retail point-of-sale technology to Sachsenlotto for more than 25 years, and currently supplies all 16 German state lotteries with games, technology and services.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 1.35 per cent lower at $18.97 per share in New York Friday.