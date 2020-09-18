IWG targets North American expansion with Alchemy3 partnership

Online instant win games supplier IWG has signed a brand licensing agreement with Georgia-based lottery marketing services provider Alchemy3.

The agreement will see the companies develop omnichannel licensed games for the North American lottery market, combining IWG’s eInstant mechanics with Alchemy3’s wide range of popular brands to create games that bridge lotteries’ retail and digital sales channels.

The first game released under the partnership is SKEE-BALL with the Pennsylvania Lottery, which is available in digital eInstant, retail Scratch-Off, Keno, and Fast Play formats.

Players can play SKEE-BALL in one of the retail versions, and collect a promotional code that awards free play of the online version.

“This is an exciting partnership for us that will enable us to deliver high impact, omnichannel offerings to our ever-growing partner list,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “Branded games are a great way to connect play across retail and digital. We’re sure that Alchemy3’s popular brands along with our proven industry expertise will result in exciting new eInstant and cross-channel experiences.”

Brand represented by Alchemy3 in the lottery sector include Space Invaders, The Addams Family, Cheers and a number of gaming brands such as Golden Nugget and MGM Resorts.

Alchemy3 president Jeffrey Schweig said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the team at IWG and can’t wait to see the launch of these new games in the North American lottery market. The company is highly-regarded for delivering the best eInstant games to the lottery sector and we’re confident players will come to love the new concepts that they will be developing over the coming months.”