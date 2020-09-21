Scientific Games continues Turkey rollout with instant game launch

New York-listed Scientific Games has launched a new instant ticket retail and digital gaming system for the Turkish National Lottery.

As part of the National Lottery program which began a year ago, Scientific Games has provided an advanced instant ticket gaming system, 10,000 WAVE retailer terminals, as well as its Open Gaming System (OGS) platform for launching first and third-party digital scratch game content.

The latest launch sees Scientific Games' retail and digital scratchcard games made available to Turkish players for the first time following the 10-year concession awarded last year by the Turkey Wealth Fund to Sisal Şans, a joint venture between Turkish Şans Dijital and Italy’s Sisal.

Additionally, Sisal Şans has provided a mobile app to 800 instant game street vendors across the country, including Scientific Games titles such as Gold, Lucky Mountain and 12 Months Luck.

“We are thrilled to continue our success in Turkey with back-to-back, high-profile projects, both with significant growth objectives focused on developing retail and digital engagement,” said Pat McHugh, Lottery group chief executive for Scientific Games.

“Through our collaboration with trusted, longtime partners, Şans Dijital and Sisal, Scientific Games is driving maximum sales and profits to the Turkish Government and bringing great new gaming entertainment to Turkish players.”

The large-scale National Lottery project follows last August’s launch of Turkey's national sports betting concession, via Scientific Games’ joint venture with Şans Dijital.

The sports betting platform has recently been driving record sales and returns to the Turkish government, with a record week of more than US$220m in wagers in July.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 6.84 per cent at $32.96 per share in New York Friday, just below its 52-week high of $33.86 set last Wednesday.