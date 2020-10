Brazil’s instant lottery business LOTEX is in jeopardy after US lottery giants IGT and Scientific Games announced Tuesday that they are withdrawing from the 15-year concession to operate the games.

The LOTEX instant lottery scratchcard business was authorised in 2015 by the government of then president Dilma Rousseff as a way of raising funds for Brazilian football clubs and has since been expanded beyond football, with the business subject to a number of privatisation attempts since [...]