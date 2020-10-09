Lithuania Lottery eyes continued growth with Scientific Games

Lithuanian National Lottery operator Olifėja has awarded a five-year instant games contract to Scientific Games.

The new contract extends a relationship first established in 2010, through which Scientific Games has grown retail instant game sales to over €56m in the nation of 2.8m people.

“Olifėja enjoys a true partnership with Scientific Games. We are proud to continue working with the market leaders of our industry, using the valuable insights and global best practices that Scientific Games provides to create entertaining games that Lithuanian’s love to play,” said Antanas Muraška, managing director of Olifėja.

Proceeds from the Lithuania National Lottery support the country’s National Olympic Committee in preparing athletes for local and international competitions and promoting sports development programs.

“Scientific Games is proud to be a part of the successful growth of instant game entertainment in Lithuania, and we are committed to help Olifėja continue responsibly growing instant product sales over the next decade,” said John Schulz, SVP global instant products at Scientific Games. “Instant products as a game entertainment category are not fully realized throughout Europe, and Olifėja’s success is a tremendous example of the category’s potential.”

