London-based games developer Pixiu Gaming has entered into a partnership with Banijay Brands to develop a series of new Keno games based on the popular Deal or No Deal brand.

The exclusive multi-year licence will allow Pixiu to develop a series of Keno games for its provincial lottery partners in Canada, including Loto-Quebec, British Columbia Lottery Corporation, and Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

The first game is set to go live in the first quarter of next year and [...]