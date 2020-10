US lottery provider NeoPollard Interactive has lauded the recent launch of the Virginia Lottery’s new iLottery platform, which is currently generating 18 per cent of total lottery sales.

Powered by NeoPollard, Virginia’s iLottery platform went live on 1 July 2020, becoming the sixth US lottery to go online with a full portfolio of products, including single-ticket draw game sales and eInstant games.

NeoPollard, which also powers iLottery platforms in Michigan, New Hampshire and North Carolina, said that [...]