This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

IGT secures VLT contract extension with Western Canada Lottery Corp

2nd November 2020 9:29 am GMT
IGT
Scientific Games Lottery

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a multi-year extension to continue as the VLT central systems provider for Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

As part of the contract extension, subsidiary IGT Canada Solutions will upgrade WCLC's video lottery system to the latest version of its INTELLIGEN systems software to support the 4,200 VLTs in Saskatchewan.

“WCLC and IGT first began working together nearly 40 years ago, and in the years since, IGT has become a trusted partner in helping us operate our VLT system,” said WCLC vice president, VLT gaming and operations Eric Karmark. “Based on IGT's experience and leadership with central systems, we're confident that we will have access to new technology and provide our players with an improved overall experience.”

Nick Khin, IGT chief operating officer for gaming, commented: “IGT's INTELLIGEN system upgrades will offer WCLC the most progressive tools and functionality to continue driving revenue and positioning the Lottery for future success.

“Backed by more than 25 years of development expertise with gaming central system customers worldwide, we're happy to provide the advanced INTELLIGEN system to enhance WCLC's system performance and network management efficiency.”

WCLC has been an IGT customer since 1982, with IGT also providing the lottery with draw-based lottery terminals, self-service lottery terminals and instant tickets.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.61 per cent lower at $8.21 per share.

Related Tags
Canada IGT Lottery Video Lottery VLTs WCLC Western Canada Lottery Corporation
Related Articles

Rhode Island sports betting wagers near record high in September

IGT employees among 12 suspected of Italian scratchcard fraud

Tenlot Group signs up as associate member of CIBELAE

IGT PlaySports customers set to benefit from NBA betting partnership

IGT and Scientific Games withdraw from Brazil lottery concession

Rhode Island sees August mobile sports wagers surpass $10m

IGT seals Minnesota Lottery instant tickets extension

IGT agrees North Dakota sportsbook deal

GVC joins as founding member of All-In Diversity Project

Push Gaming launches with Norsk Tipping through IGT integration

FanDuel goes live with online sportsbook in Iowa

Rhode Island collects $6.7m in sports betting wagers in July

IGT unveils new in-house oddsmaking trading team for US market

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

Brazil adds sports betting to investment and privatisation plans

Digitain
Digitain
Every Matrix
Skywind
Future Anthem
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic