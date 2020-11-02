IGT secures VLT contract extension with Western Canada Lottery Corp

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a multi-year extension to continue as the VLT central systems provider for Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

As part of the contract extension, subsidiary IGT Canada Solutions will upgrade WCLC's video lottery system to the latest version of its INTELLIGEN systems software to support the 4,200 VLTs in Saskatchewan.

“WCLC and IGT first began working together nearly 40 years ago, and in the years since, IGT has become a trusted partner in helping us operate our VLT system,” said WCLC vice president, VLT gaming and operations Eric Karmark. “Based on IGT's experience and leadership with central systems, we're confident that we will have access to new technology and provide our players with an improved overall experience.”

Nick Khin, IGT chief operating officer for gaming, commented: “IGT's INTELLIGEN system upgrades will offer WCLC the most progressive tools and functionality to continue driving revenue and positioning the Lottery for future success.

“Backed by more than 25 years of development expertise with gaming central system customers worldwide, we're happy to provide the advanced INTELLIGEN system to enhance WCLC's system performance and network management efficiency.”

WCLC has been an IGT customer since 1982, with IGT also providing the lottery with draw-based lottery terminals, self-service lottery terminals and instant tickets.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.61 per cent lower at $8.21 per share.