IGT secures long-term lottery supply deal with Poland’s Totalizator Sportowy

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has won a new long-term contract with Polish national lottery operator Totalizator Sportowy following a competitive procurement process.

The new seven-year facilities management contract begins on 1 December 2021 and includes the option to extend for an additional three years.

The contract includes the provision of an upgraded lottery central system, lottery terminals, lottery vending machines, a digital lottery platform and associated services.

“Thanks to IGT's innovations, we will be able to meet and exceed our omnichannel sales objectives by replacing our legacy technology with IGT's state-of-the-art solutions, improving agents' and business partners' processes while enhancing player services at LOTTO points of sale,” said Totalizator Sportowy president Olgierd Cieślik.

“These significant upgrades to our sales equipment represent our largest investment in the company's key activity, which is the sale of numbers games and scratch cards. IGT's advanced solutions will enable enhanced reliability and connectivity at lottery outlets, and provide them with modern tools such as multimedia displays that can present educational or marketing content to customers.”

IGT will replace all of the lottery's 19,000 lottery terminals with a new terminal fleet, including IGT's most popular draw-based lottery terminal, the Retailer Pro.

It will also deliver more than 500 GameTouch 28 self-service touch-screen lottery vending machines, as well its new IGT PlayDigital PlayCommand platform, which enables the lottery to oversee all areas of player engagement.

IGT will also supply its PlayRGS game delivery solution and PlayLottery product suite to expand the lottery’s instant win and draw-based games portfolio.

“This contract marks an exciting new era in our decades-long relationship with Totalizator Sportowy,” said Fabio Cairoli, IGT CEO, Global Lottery. “The exceptional performance, reliability and agility of our innovative Aurora platform and solutions will secure the lottery's long-term growth by offering greater interoperability, business intelligence, and omnichannel experiences, ultimately enhancing player engagement.”

IGT, beginning as legacy GTECH, has provided Totalizator Sportowy with lottery systems and solutions since 1991, and maintains the lottery's primary and backup data centers within its Warsaw Technology Center.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed up 3.05 per cent at $8.46 per share in New York Monday.