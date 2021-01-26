IGT secures long-term contract in Jamaica with Supreme Ventures

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has secured a seven-year extension to its lottery services contract with Jamaican lottery operator Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL).

The contract extension awarded to subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corp. will see the company continue to provide facilities management to SVL, as well as lottery technology, content, and ongoing services and support.

IGT’s current contract was scheduled to end in January 2026, with the extension taking this through to 2033.

“Over the past 19 years, IGT's commitment to our growth and provision of superior service has directly influenced SVL's ongoing success,” said SVL executive chairman Gary Peart. “This agreement represents the next chapter in our winning partnership, and further supports SVL for expansion, reinforcing our market leadership position and our place as an integral part of the fabric of Jamaica.

“SVL is an important contributor to nation-building on multiple fronts and growing business for all stakeholders. Our long-term strategic relationship with IGT is a key enabler for our growth platform and delivering our vision for SVL in the region.”

IGT chief operating officer for lottery Jay Gendron commented: “This latest extension demonstrates IGT's and SVL's mutual commitment to creating value for SVL's stakeholders through innovative gaming solutions, while emphasizing SVL's confidence in the performance and stability of IGT's offering.

“As SVL continues to offer best-in-class lottery and gaming products, this extension will sustain business momentum and player engagement, make an impact on small businesses through SVL's expanding retailer network, and ultimately benefit all Jamaicans.”

In addition to its lottery contract, IGT also provides mobile phone top-up services to SVL, as well as operational support for its VLT program, including field services, installations for new retailers, and marketing and sales support.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYS:IGT) closed 3.14 per cent lower at $17.27 per share in New York Monday.