This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

Lottery.com to take US lotteries into Ukraine with MSL partnership

9th February 2021 8:55 am GMT
Lottery.com

Texas-based online lottery provider Lottery.com has entered into an agreement with Ukrainian state lottery operator MSL to offer US lottery products in the country.

The agreement designates MSL as the exclusive distributor of select Lottery.com products in Ukraine, subject to approval from Ukrainian authorities.

It follows the signing of the company’s first international deal in Turkey last month with Inball, which has a commercial partnership with Turkish advertiser Mete Group and distribution company Karsan.

“MSL is an expert and leader in the lottery space in Ukraine,” said Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo. “We are grateful to be partnered with such an established powerhouse in the lottery and gaming industry and very excited to expand into the Eastern European market.”

The announcement comes as the company prepares to sign a definitive agreement for a business combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Trident Acquisitions Corp later this month, which will see the company listed on New York’s Nasdaq stock market.

Founded in 2015, Lottery.com allows players to buy official state lottery games such as Powerball and MegaMillions online and is currently live in Texas and nine other US states.

Lottery.com has been actively working on expanding its international presence and plans to announce more moves in the coming weeks.

Related Tags
Lottery Lottery.com MSL Turkey Ukraine United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Switzerland adds further sites to growing iGaming blacklist

Gambling Commission suspends Capen’s UK lottery licence

Lottery.com plans New York Nasdaq IPO

Virginia Lottery set to begin sports betting licensing process

Virginia Lottery Board releases full sports betting regulations for comment

Virginia Lottery prepares for iLottery launch in July

Scientific Games hails record iLottery performance for Pennsylvania Lottery

IWG secures e-Instant games deal with New Hampshire Lottery

IWG launches instant win games with Kentucky Lottery

Tennessee set to begin sports betting licensing process

Washington DC set for sports betting as final regulations adopted

New Hampshire Lottery launches sports betting RFP

Camelot Illinois launches jackpot communication solutions RFP

Lottery.com agrees three-year tie-up with Euroleague Basketball

Camelot Illinois seeks vendors for lottery point of sale modernisation

Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Playtech
Aspire Global
Stakelogic