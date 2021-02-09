Lottery.com to take US lotteries into Ukraine with MSL partnership

Texas-based online lottery provider Lottery.com has entered into an agreement with Ukrainian state lottery operator MSL to offer US lottery products in the country.

The agreement designates MSL as the exclusive distributor of select Lottery.com products in Ukraine, subject to approval from Ukrainian authorities.

It follows the signing of the company’s first international deal in Turkey last month with Inball, which has a commercial partnership with Turkish advertiser Mete Group and distribution company Karsan.

“MSL is an expert and leader in the lottery space in Ukraine,” said Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo. “We are grateful to be partnered with such an established powerhouse in the lottery and gaming industry and very excited to expand into the Eastern European market.”

The announcement comes as the company prepares to sign a definitive agreement for a business combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Trident Acquisitions Corp later this month, which will see the company listed on New York’s Nasdaq stock market.

Founded in 2015, Lottery.com allows players to buy official state lottery games such as Powerball and MegaMillions online and is currently live in Texas and nine other US states.

Lottery.com has been actively working on expanding its international presence and plans to announce more moves in the coming weeks.